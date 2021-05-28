Comerica Bank Sells 4,556 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,498,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

