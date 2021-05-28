Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Earns Sell Rating from FIX

FIX reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,499. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

