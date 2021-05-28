Commerce Bank Invests $204,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

