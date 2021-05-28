Commerce Bank Takes $215,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ESLT stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

