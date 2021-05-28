Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

