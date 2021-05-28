Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.51% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 156,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,243,486 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

