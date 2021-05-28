Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 37,231 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 569.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

