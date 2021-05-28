Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $530,297.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $750,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.49 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

