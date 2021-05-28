Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.54

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.54 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 55.26 ($0.72). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 55.04 ($0.72), with a volume of 429,848 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

