Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the April 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 268,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

