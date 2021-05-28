Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.86 ($163.36).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA:ML opened at €125.00 ($147.06) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.26.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.