Comparing US Foods (NYSE:USFD) & Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get US Foods alerts:

This table compares US Foods and Cuentas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $22.89 billion 0.37 -$226.00 million $0.09 421.67 Cuentas $560,000.00 56.80 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

Cuentas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Foods.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods -0.52% 1.45% 0.39% Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for US Foods and Cuentas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given US Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Cuentas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of US Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

US Foods has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Foods beats Cuentas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 70 distribution facilities; and 78 cash and carry locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.