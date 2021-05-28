CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $136.53 on Monday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.08, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

