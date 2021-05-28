Conn’s (CONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $679.98 million, a PE ratio of -159.66 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.