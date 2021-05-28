Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.99 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average is $223.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

