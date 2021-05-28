Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.23. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 1,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $901.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.