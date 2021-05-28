Contentos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.31 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $42.98 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.17 or 0.00923522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.60 or 0.09444700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091505 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,052,648 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.