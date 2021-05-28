Contrasting Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.38 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Boxlight $54.89 million 2.61 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

Chineseinvestors.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Volatility & Risk

Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chineseinvestors.com and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Profitability

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -23.45% -14.06% -4.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxlight beats Chineseinvestors.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On January 25, 2021, the voluntary petition of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 18, 2020.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers MimioClarity that distributes audio around the classroom and integrates with the front-of-class display; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; and MimioView document camera, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and provides classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

