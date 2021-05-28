Contrasting Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -4.51% -2.03% -0.17% Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.55 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -18.46 Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.86 $11.98 million $0.66 25.70

Provident Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Sterling Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.