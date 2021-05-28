CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives $133.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

COR opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

