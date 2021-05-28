Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

FOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE FOM opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$428.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$2.48.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

