Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. 12,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,195. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,875 shares of company stock worth $9,152,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

