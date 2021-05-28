Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.07.

CTVA traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

