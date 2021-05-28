Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.