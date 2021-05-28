Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
