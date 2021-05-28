Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.92.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.85. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

