Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $9.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,342. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.13.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

