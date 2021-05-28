Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $155.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

