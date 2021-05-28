Craig Hallum Increases XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $100.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. XPEL has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $89.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

