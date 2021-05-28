Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the April 29th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CELZ remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 8,517,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,323,379. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; Amniostem for the treatment of strokes, radiation, toxicity, and glioma; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

