Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

