CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $218,248.56 and approximately $29.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,357,647 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

