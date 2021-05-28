Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 277,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,237,165 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

