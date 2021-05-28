CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $222.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

