CSFB Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$85.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.48.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$87.28. 2,108,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$85.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.