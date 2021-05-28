CSG Systems International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

