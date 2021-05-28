CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CUBXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 20,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,919. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

