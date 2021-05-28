Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

