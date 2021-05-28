CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

CURI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 503,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,024. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.29. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

