CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.