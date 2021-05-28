CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

CBAY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

