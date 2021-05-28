D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 15,805 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $386.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

