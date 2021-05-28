D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 18,500 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

