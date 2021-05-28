D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,575 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

