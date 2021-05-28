D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $51.71 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

