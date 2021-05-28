D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.06. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.