Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 33,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

In related news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,194,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,099 in the last ninety days.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

