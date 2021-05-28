Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 227,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.18. 37,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,508. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

