Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. Datadog has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,222,265 shares of company stock worth $102,957,601. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 111.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Datadog by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Datadog by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,355,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

