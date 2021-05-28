DB Base Metals Short ETN (NYSEARCA:BOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DB Base Metals Short ETN (NYSEARCA:BOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.77 million.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. DB Base Metals Short ETN has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for DB Base Metals Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Base Metals Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.