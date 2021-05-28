DeFiner Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $143,266.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00914203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.33 or 0.09249789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00091258 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,718,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

